RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WJHL) — The Amber Alert website confirms 1-year-old Me’Asia Robinson has been found safe.

The abductor, Bryan Robinson, has reportedly been arrested by police and Me’Asia is with her mother.

News Channel 11 first brought you the story of this Amber Alert this morning on-air. Since then, the Amber Alert has been lifted.

