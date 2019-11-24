Missing Illinois student found dead inside vehicle in parking garage

CHICAGO (CNN) – A missing college student has been found dead inside of her own car in Chicago.

Police say 19-year-old Ruth George was unresponsive in a University of Illinois at Chicago parking garage on Saturday. Her family had reported her missing earlier that day.

Paramedics were called to the scene but they couldn’t revive her.

It’s unclear how long she had been in the car.

Police have not said how George died.

The university says federal officials are involved in the investigation but didn’t provide any other details.

