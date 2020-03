(CNN Newsource) — Happening Saturday night, millions of people around the world will be left in the dark.

But it’ll be on purpose.

8:30 p.m. local time is Earth Hour, a time when everyone is encouraged to turn off all the lights.

The annual event, organized by the World Wide Fund, started as a way to decrease energy waste.

In 2007, Earth Hour made its debut in Sydney, Australia, and has since grown across the world.

You can learn more about the event HERE.