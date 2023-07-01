(NEXSTAR) – There’s no good time to get a migraine, but experts say they can be even worse at the start of the summer.

If you’ve noticed that the debilitating headaches seem to happen more often as we move into late June and July, weather changes could be to blame.

“Weather is a very important factor and element when it comes to migraine occurrence,” explained Emad Estemalik, MD, headache specialist for Cleveland Clinic. “Especially around seasonal changes. So, as we’re going from winter, into spring, into summer, you have significant barometric pressure change.”

Air pressure can change with altitude, temperature and moisture.

An extreme shift in barometric pressure, such as a thunderstorm, can affect a person’s sinuses, even causing a migraine, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

What is a migraine?

While any headache can make normal activities difficult, migraines are considered more painful and are also linked to symptoms including nausea, vomiting and light sensitivity.

Symptoms can also include changes in mood, sensitivity to sound or smells, yawning, fatigue, difficulty sleeping and moderate-to-severe head pain.

A migraine-related headache can last from four to 72 hours.

“The ones who really are prone to migraines tend to have it the worst, just because again, when you get a severe migraine and it’s not managed quickly, you’re really in a lot of discomfort and pain between four and 72 hours,” Estemalik said. “And you’ve got the typical nausea, vomiting and light sensitivity, so it is really disabling.”

While an estimated 12% of Americans suffer migraines, women are roughly three times more likely than men to experience them, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Unfortunately, there is no test to easily diagnose a migraine, according to the American Migraine Foundation. Instead, a doctor will make a diagnosis based on a discussion of symptoms, medical history and family medical history.

Treatments are varied depending on the person and can include medications, therapy, Botox and changes to one’s lifestyle or diet.