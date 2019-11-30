Michigan opening recreational marijuana sales Sunday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CNN) – We’re just around the corner from Michigan’s first legal recreational marijuana sale.

Starting Sunday, you can legally buy recreational or adult-use pot, but the dispensaries that can sell it are still few and far between.

Jenn Schanz visited a dispensary expecting long lines.

Greenstone Provisions, Arbors Wellness, Green Peak, and Exclusive Provisioning Center in Ann Arbor will open their doors to a new customer base come Sunday morning to recreational users.

They’re four of the six total retailers in the state that can legally sell recreational marijuana.

“There’s a very good chance there’s going to be a line out the door,” said Al Moroz of Arbor Wellness.

Something this medical marijuana patient is already bracing for.

“I’m going to avoid coming here Sunday,” said Medical Marijuana Patient Nick Lemaster.

Manager of Arbors Wellness, Al Moroz, has doubled his staff in preparation for the influx of new customers.

“We were the first shop to get a medical license and now we’re one of the first to get a recreational license,” he said. “So we’re getting a lot of interest.”

And it’s only peaked in the last month, as people around the state prepare for the rec market to open its gates, just over a year after Michigan voters chose to legalize recreational use.

“Were expecting to possibly see double what we typically see on a Hash Bash,” Moroz said.

With the recreational market opening sooner than the state had originally planned, it’s allowing licensed retailers to move 50 percent of their medical product that’s been held in inventory for at least 30 days over to the recreational side.

State licensing officials expect nearly a dozen more recreational businesses to be licensed by January.

While Sunday marks an important milestone in the recreational market, growing and harvesting product does take time so it’s not expected to be available on a widespread basis until March or even April.