Michigan boy invites class to adoption

Grand Rapids, MI (WZZM) — It’s been said time and time again, there’s no place like home, especially come the holidays. On Thursday in Kent County, 36 children became part of their forever homes.

One child named Michael invited his entire kindergarten class to attend his adoption hearing. The class joined him Thursday(12/5) morning as he celebrated joining his new family.

The court allowed each family involved a half-hour hearing to celebrate their adoption with family and friends.

Thursday, December 5, 2019

Thursday marked the 23rd annual Adoption Day in Kent County. The event is put on by the Family Division of the Circuit Court in Kent County.

Santa Claus took from his busy holiday schedule to greet each family and child. Additionally, the Adoptive Family Support Network (AFSN), Post Adoption Resource Center (PARC), CASA of Kent County, Cops Fore Kids, Grand Rapids Police Department, Hug-A-Bear, and RJ from Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Canine Unit all participated in the special day.