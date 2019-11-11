1  of  25
Closings & Delays
Avery County, NC Schools Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Castlewood Christian Academy Cocke County, TN Schools Cornerstone Christian Academy Dickenson County, VA Schools Hancock County, TN Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Madison County, NC Schools Mitchell County, NC Schools Mountain Empire Community College Norton, VA City Schools Rogersville City School Russell County, VA Schools Scott County, VA Schools Smyth County, VA Schools SW VA Community College The Learning Center - Castlewood Unicoi County, TN Schools Washington County, TN Schools Washington County, VA Schools Wise County, VA Schools

Mexican immigrant fights for DACA as court ruling nears

National

by: CLAUDIA TORRENS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this Nov. 7, 2019, photo Martin Batalla Vidal, a recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, discusses his lawsuit to preserve the program in New York. Vidal is a lead plaintiff in one of the cases to preserve the program known as DACA.The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on the case on Tuesday, Nov. 12. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

NEW YORK (AP) —

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss