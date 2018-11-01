Metal found in Illinois Halloween candy

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: WCIA

SHERMAN, Ill. (WCIA) - Illinois police are investigating after a piece of metal was found in a child's chocolate bar.

Sherman police say they got a report from a parent who found the tampered candy. No one was hurt. They say this was the only report of this type of incident their department received Wednesday night.

Another child's candy was damaged in Casey. Police say a needle was found in a piece of candy. They posted an emergency PSA on Facebook.

Officers say they were called to a home after a parent found the needle. They say they're only aware of the one incident.

The pictures they posted on Facebook show a Twix candy bar. They say if someone is caught, they will be charged to the fullest extent of the law.