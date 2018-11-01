Metal found in Illinois Halloween candy
SHERMAN, Ill. (WCIA) - Illinois police are investigating after a piece of metal was found in a child's chocolate bar.
Sherman police say they got a report from a parent who found the tampered candy. No one was hurt. They say this was the only report of this type of incident their department received Wednesday night.
Another child's candy was damaged in Casey. Police say a needle was found in a piece of candy. They posted an emergency PSA on Facebook.
Officers say they were called to a home after a parent found the needle. They say they're only aware of the one incident.
The pictures they posted on Facebook show a Twix candy bar. They say if someone is caught, they will be charged to the fullest extent of the law.
Previous
Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads...
Next
Indiana family mourns 3 kids killed...
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- INVESTIGATION: Phone company accused of neglecting rural customers
- Facebook apologizes for rejecting pro-Blackburn ad, calls it a 'mistake'
- Kingsport police: Man charged with murder in 4-year-old girl's death
- Cleveland, Va. residents asked to conserve water
- Several in Southwest Virginia indicted on abduction conspiracy, sexual crimes against children
- Unicoi grand jury indicts man on 32 counts of aggravated sexual battery involving child
- Dean claims gains, Lee taking nothing for granted in governor's race
- Google responds after blocking Tennessee GOP ads
- Salvation Army looking ahead to busy holiday season
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tusculum University, Walters State Community College recognized by state for voter registration
Tusculum University and Walters State Community College showed the region what it means to get and out vote.Read More »
-
INVESTIGATION: Phone company accused of neglecting rural customers
For people living in rural areas, with little to no cell service, their landlines are their lifelines. Yet experts say regulatory changes in states like Virginia are leaving the most vulnerable customers--those farthest from emergency services--at risk.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Pal's Photo in a Flash winner November 1st
Enter our Pal’s Photo in a Flash contest by emailing your best photo to wininaflash@wjhl.com, please include your first and last name.Read More »
-
Several in Southwest Virginia indicted on abduction conspiracy, sexual crimes against children
A grand jury in Southwest Virginia has indicted five people in connection to an investigation into crimes against children.Read More »
-
Unicoi grand jury indicts man on 32 counts of aggravated sexual battery involving child
According to court documents acquired by News Channel 11, Connor Reed Tankersley faces 32 counts of aggravated sexual battery.Read More »
-
Community Hero for 10-31-18: Chris Weston
Sullivan County is where today's Community Hero calls home... but you're as likely to find him in the air as on the ground there. Today we recognize Chris Weston.Read More »