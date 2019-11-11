Mercury to make rare pass across Sun on Monday

(CNN) – On Monday, a rare event called the Mercury Transit will take over part of the sky.

The planet Mercury will be passing right across the middle of the sun.

The event will start at roughly 7:35 Monday morning, and it is estimated to take more than five hours.

NASA says this only takes place 13 times in 100 years and won’t be seen again until 2032.

Since Mercury is the smallest planet in our solar system, it will just show up as a tiny dot on the Sun.

For anyone hoping to catch a glimpse, you will need to use a solar filter to protect your eyes.