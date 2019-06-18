Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine diagnosed with throat cancer

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 24: DAve Mustaine of Megadeath performs at Ozzfest at the Manuel Amphitheater on September 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA)

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine announced Monday that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

The longtime metal vocalist and guitarist says doctors have come up with a treatment plan and believe there is a 90% chance it will be successful. He is already undergoing treatment.

“It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on – but I’ve faced obstacles before,” Mustaine said in a statement. “I’m so thankful for my whole team – family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more.”

Meanwhile, Megadeth has canceled most of the band’s shows for the rest of the year.

Mustaine said he is currently working with other band members on a follow-up to their most recent album, “Dystopia.”