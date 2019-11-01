McDonald’s adding new chicken item to breakfast menu

(CNN) – Business Insider says McDonald’s plans to add a new chicken option to its nationwide breakfast menu next year.

About half of McDonald’s locations in the U.S. already have one or two breakfast items featuring chicken, but Business Insider says it has seen leaked internal documents that indicate a new chicken dish will appear on McDonald’s breakfast menus across the country in January.

No word on what it might be.

Mcdonald’s has test-marketed several chicken items recently, both on its breakfast and regular menus.

Wendy’s plans to launch a breakfast menu early next year which will include a chicken breakfast sandwich.

Some industry watchers say the focus on chicken is a nod to the popularity of Chick-Fil-A, and also Popeye’s, which recently debuted a wildly successful new chicken sandwich.