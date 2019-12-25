Maryland family surprised with newly renovated home

Just a month ago, Rodriguez and her family faced the possibility of spending the holiday season outside their own home.

MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WDVM) — It’s a Christmas Eve miracle as a Mount Airy, Maryland family stepped into their new home after losing their previous house to a fire in November.

“It’s a special day for me today and for my family too,” Bianca Rodriguez said through a bright smile.

Just a month ago, Rodriguez and her family faced the possibility of spending the holiday season outside their own home.

On Tuesday morning, dozens of Mount Airy community members gathered around the Romero family, in song, and in prayer just before they were handed the key to their newly renovated home.

“She’s so deeply thankful for how the community has really taken care of her family,” Rodriguez said with the help of a translator.

The new four-bedroom home, fitted with new furniture and a room for each of the family’s two daughters, is a far cry from what the trailer home looked like a month ago.

After a fire devastated their home, the family purchased another trailer but it was in poor condition, and not move-in ready.

The religious-based organization, Waterboyz for Jesus, and dozens more stepped in to fix the home, they say because their faith lead them to help.

“We started 30 days ago with a trailer that was really pretty water-damaged. 250-plus volunteers, if you do the math it’s about 3000 volunteer hours that was invested in this,” explained founder of Waterboyz for Jesus, Paul Foss.

And many of those volunteers helped usher the family into their new space.

In the end, about $32,000 was raised to fund the project. Many local businesses chipped in materials and even sent crews to work on the home. Volunteers worked on the final touches just hours before the big reveal.

“If they [didn’t] work hard on this trailer, it’s not possible for me to enjoy this house today. I only have to say thank you so much,” Rodriguez said.

“This is a memory of a lifetime. Today is a day about love and about God loving us, about us in turn loving others and to see the look on their faces made this more than worth it,” said Foss.