Maryland, Delaware farms to destroy 2M chickens due to plant staffing shortages

FILE – In this Nov. 16, 2009 file photo, chickens stand in their cages at a farm near Stuart, Iowa. China reopened its market to U.S. poultry, ending a five-year ban. China had blocked U.S. poultry imports after an outbreak of avian influenza in December 2014, closing off a market that bought more than $500 million worth of American chicken, turkey and other poultry products in 2013. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Coronavirus-related staffing shortages at chicken processing plants will lead farms in Maryland and Delaware to destroy nearly 2 million chickens.

Reports came Friday that the plants are unable to keep pace with the number of birds that are ready for harvest. They had been placed into poultry houses as chicks several weeks ago.

The chickens will not be processed for meat.

The trade group the Delmarva Poultry Industry said that every poultry plant on the Delmarva Peninsula has struggled with a reduced worker attendance.

The reasons include workers being sick with the virus and people following guidance to stay home if sick.