Man’s remains found in 2 suitcases in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Human remains were discovered Tuesday in two suitcases in southwest Denver.

Crews plowing snow initially spotted the bags and called in investigators, who marked off the scene at South Java Way near Sanderson Gulch to investigate.

“One of the detectives had told me, ‘yes, there are body parts in there,'” said a neighbor who awoke to find police across the street.

Denver police say the remains are of a recently deceased white man. The medical examiner was working Thursday to identify him and determine how he died.

Denver police said that because of how the remains were discovered, the case is being investigated as a homicide.