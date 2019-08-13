Man’s missing dentures found stuck in his throat

(CNN) – It might be best to remove your dentures before surgery, or it’s possible you could swallow them!

That’s what happened to a 72-year-old British man.

In a case report published by the British Medical Journal on Monday, the man had a minor surgery to remove a lump in his abdominal wall.

He returned to the hospital six days later complaining of blood in his mouth and difficulties breathing and swallowing.

Doctors were unable to diagnose the problem at first, and the man was sent home with a prescription for mouthwash, antibiotics and steroids.

But he returned two days later with worsening symptoms and was admitted to the hospital.

That’s when they found his dentures lying across his vocal cords.

He was rushed into surgery and then remained in the hospital for another six days.

He suffered complications over the following month, before eventually healing.