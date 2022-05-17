LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged the suspect in the California church shooting with one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer also announced Tuesday that David Chou, 68, of Las Vegas faces an enhancement for “lying in wait,” as well as four counts of possessing destructive devices with intent to kill or harm. Arraignment is expected later Tuesday.

“This case is about the person concealing themselves in plain view,” Spitzer said.

Authorities have said Chou was motivated by hatred of Taiwanese people.

Chou is accused of opening fire during a Sunday luncheon for members of a Taiwanese Presbyterian church in the city of Laguna Woods. A doctor who heroically charged the gunman was killed and five other people were wounded.

Investigators found that the attacker had chained doors closed and brought bags containing firebombs and extra ammunition.

Taiwanese media say Chou had ties to an organization opposed to Taiwan’s independence from China.

___

Associated Press journalists John Antczak in Los Angeles, Ken Ritter in Las Vegas and Ellen Knickmeyer in Washington contributed to this story. News Researcher Rhonda Shafner contributed from New York.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.