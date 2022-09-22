WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The man accused of a series of attacks against homeless men in Washington, D.C. and New York City in March was indicted on 17 charges.

Gerald Brevard III, 31, was charged with first-degree murder while armed, assault with intent to kill while armed, aggravated assault while armed, mayhem while armed and multiple firearm offenses.

The attacks took place between March 3 and March 12, 2022. The indictment said that Brevard attacked three different men in Washington, D.C. while armed with a gun and other weapons. Out of these men, one was killed and two others were injured.

Brevard was arrested in Washington, D.C. on March 15 after a search spanning both cities. A release said that this arrest was a result of “a joint investigation of MPD, the New York City Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.”

The indictment claims that the attacks were hate crimes and specifically targeted individuals with perceived or actual homelessness. Brevard could face an extended sentence due to this claim from the grand jury.

Brevard will be arraigned on all charges on October 18, 2022.