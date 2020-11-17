Man indicted in shooting of 2 officers at Breonna Taylor protest

This photo provided by Louisville Police Dept. shows Larynzo Johnson. Johnson was charged with two counts of assault on a police officer and multiple charges of wanton endangerment of police officers. (Louisville Police dept. via AP)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man accused of shooting two police officers during protests over the killing of Breonna Taylor has been indicted on 35 charges.

Larynzo D. Johnson faces two counts of first-degree assault and 33 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Johnson is accused of endangering protesters while wounding two Louisville police officers in September. Both officers have since recovered.

Johnson is being held on $1 million bond and it’s unclear whether he’s got an attorney to speak for him.

The protests erupted after a grand jury process led by State Attorney General Daniel Cameron produced no charges involving the police shooting of Taylor.

