Man charged with spiking family members’ food, drinks with Epsom salts, laxatives

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda, New York man has been charged with spiking his family members’ food and coffee with Epsom salts and laxatives.

City of Tonawanda police say the incidents of spiking started on October 20.

Andrew Ditch, 34, allegedly sprinkled the substances on food and placed laxatives inside the reservoir of the family coffee machine.

After eating meals, members of his family complained of abdominal pain, nausea and severe diarrhea.

Detectives began investigating this, and eventually, they say they found evidence of the substances inside the home.

Ditch was arrested on Tuesday afternoon.

He is facing felony and misdemeanor charges, including attempted assault, aggravated criminal contempt – violating an order of protection, criminal tampering and disobeying an order of protection.

After being arraigned, Ditch was placed in custody on $5,000 bail.

He will be back in court Friday morning for a felony hearing.