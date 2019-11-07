Man arrested in case of New Hampshire couple found buried on Texas beach

(CNN) – A man has been arrested in the case of a New Hampshire couple found dead on a Texas beach last week.

Adam Williams was found in Mexico and returned to Texas Wednesday night.

Williams was wanted on felony theft charges.

Investigators say he was seen driving a pickup truck that belonged to James and Michelle Butler.

The couple was found buried in shallow graves on Padre Island Beach.

Family and friends reported them missing on October 23.

The couple had been traveling around the country since June 2018.

Investigators say they plan to release more information about Williams’ arrest and his connection to the case Thursday.