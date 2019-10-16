Man arrested for kicking baby raccoon, slinging dog by leash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County man is behind bars after police say he injured a baby raccoon so bad that it later died. He’s also accused of taking and injuring a woman’s dog.

St. Petersburg police arrested 26-year-old Kenneth McNeil on Sunday morning.

An arrest report says McNeil was seen kicking a baby raccoon from a curb onto 14th Street South just before 6 a.m. Police say he then “intentionally and violently” kicked the baby raccoon two more times.

The baby raccoon was visibly injured, the report says, and was rolling and squirming on the ground, unable to get up. Police say the animal died shortly after being taken to an emergency vet.

McNeil is also accused of taking a dog and injuring it. According to another arrest report, a witness saw McNeil take the dog from a post where it was leashed on 18th Avenue South.

Police say he picked the dog up by its leash so it was held off the ground by its neck. He was then seen slinging the dog by the leash and kicking it, the arrest report says. Officers say McNeil’s actions caused distress to the dog and made the animal yelp and cry.

McNeil was arrested on two charges of felony cruelty to animals and a misdemeanor charge of petit theft.