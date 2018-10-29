Man accused of sending explosive packages to celebrities, politicians appears in court Video

FLORIDA (CBS) - The Florida man accused of sending packages containing explosive material to prominent Democrats and celebrities was in a South Florida court room on Monday.

This is the first court appearance for Cesar Sayoc and the 56-year-old will face five federal charges. His appearance was short since the main issue was whether he waives extradition to New York, where he will be prosecuted, and whether he seeks release on bail.

If convicted on all charges related to the pipe bombs, authorities say Sayoc could face more than 50 years in prison.

Sayoc was arrested last Friday after investigators said they identified him through fingerprint and DNA evidence.