Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons may not fly this year due to winds

(CNN) – Heads up for those of you hoping to catch the famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Officials in New York are warning there’s a possibility that this year’s balloons might not fly due to strong winds.

City rules state the balloons can not fly in sustained winds that exceed 23 miles per hour.

Wind gusts over 34 miles per hour would also sideline the balloons.

Right now, the forecast for sustained winds does not exceed the regulations, but the gusts do.

The regulations were put in place in 1997 when the Cat in the Hat balloon injured four people after being overtaken by strong winds.