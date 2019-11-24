Macy’s parade balloons in jeopardy due to winds

NEW YORK (CNN) – Weather could stop the iconic balloons from appearing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Officials in New York say windy conditions are expected next week.

City rules state the balloons can not fly in sustained winds that exceed 23 miles per hour. Wind gusts over 34 miles per hour would also sideline the balloons.

Right now, the forecast for sustained winds do not exceed the regulations, but the gusts do.

Officials will have to monitor wind conditions and decide whether to allow the balloons to be flown.

The regulations were put in place in 1997 when the Cat in the Hat balloon injured four people after being overtaken by strong winds.

There is some good news, this year’s temperatures are expected to be in the mid-40s.