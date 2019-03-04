Actor Luke Perry dead at 52 following stroke Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. SANTA MONICA, CA - MARCH 13: Actors Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Luke Perry, and Tori Spelling attend the 2005 TV Land Awards at Barker Hangar on March 13, 2005 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. BURBANK, CA - FEBRUARY 19: Actor Luke Perry arrives at Chevy Rocks The Future at the Buena Vista Lot at The Walt Disney Studios February 19, 2008 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. BURBANK, CA - FEBRUARY 19: Actor Luke Perry and actress Jennie Garth arrive at Chevy Rocks The Future at the Buena Vista Lot at The Walt Disney Studios February 19, 2008 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo by Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo by Getty Images) [ + - ]

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A publicist for Luke Perry says the "Riverdale" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" star has died. He was 52.

Publicist Arnold Robinson said that Perry died Monday after suffering a massive stroke.

Robinson says Perry's family and friends were with him when he died. Among them were his children, siblings, fiancée and former wife.

The actor had been hospitalized since last week. Robinson said no further details would be released at this time.

The publicist added that Perry's family appreciates the support and prayers that were offered since Perry was hospitalized on Wednesday.





Actor Luke Perry poses for a portrait Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2011 in New York.