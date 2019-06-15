Long lines reported at Target amid widespread register outages
New York (CNN Business) - Target on Saturday acknowledged guests were "unable to make purchases" at its stores, as shoppers took to social media to complain that cash registers weren't working.
In a tweet from one of its official accounts, Target (CBDY)said that it's "aware of a systems issue in store and are working as quickly as possible to get this fixed."
"Our teams are troubleshooting now, and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible," the company said in a separate tweet.
Social media users reported cash registers were not functioning properly at dozens of stores across the country and posted images of long lines.
"This is how you bring America to a standstill," a Minnesota journalist shared on Twitter alongside a photo of an error message at a cashier's stand. "Every single register at the Richfield [Target] is down."
Employees at three different locations in Georgia told CNN the registers had been offline for about 45 minutes as of 3 pm ET.
The systems issue came on a busy weekend for shoppers ahead of Father's Day on Sunday.
It's not clear how many Target stores were affected or what caused the outage. The company's corporate office did not immediately respond to requests for details about the issue.
Target has 1,800 locations in the United States and a presence in India.
