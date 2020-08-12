Local reaction to Biden picking Harris for VP

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some positive reaction arose in the Tri-Cities Tuesday to Joe Biden’s pick for vice president.

Sen. Kamala Harris becomes the 1st woman of color to run on a major party’s presidential ticket, something that means a lot to Johnson City black business owners Craig and Wendy Charles.

“History, it’s for the little boys and girls to show them the importance of striving and doing well,” Craig Charles said.

Nathan Farnor, of the Washington County Local Democrats, said this decision can help unite the democratic party as we approach November’s election.

“I think Biden’s been hinting throughout the last several weeks of the campaign that he would be choosing somebody like Sen. Harris, I think she’s a safe choice she has a great name recognition she’s got the experience,” Farnor said.

A sentiment echoed by Blair Walsingham, the democratic candidate for the Tennessee First Congressional District race.

“Joe choosing Kamala as a VP is actually a fantastic way to show that we can have different opinions, different background, put aside our differences and really work together to make progress to move forward,” Walsingham said.

Moving forward, to what some hope is a history-making victory in November.

“I just think that she’s got a little extra fire that is going to make some people nervous, in a good way,” Yarbrough said.

