On the campaign trail today: Biden in Wisconsin, Pres. Trump in Ohio

(NewsNation Now) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump were back on the campaign trail Monday.

President Trump spoke about the new vacancy on the Supreme Court but his opponent, Joe Biden, kept up the attacks on what Democrats see as the president’s chief vulnerability.

Trump was in Ohio where he had two events. He delivered remarks at a “Fighting for The Great American Worker” event in Vandalia, Ohio and hosted a “Great American Comeback Event” in Swanton, Ohio. As he left for two rallies in Ohio, the president said the confirmation process should be full steam ahead.

“I’d much rather have a vote before the election,” said Trump.

President Trump said he doubted the late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish was, as relayed by her granddaughter, to have her successor picked by the next president. He said his Democratic opponents may have concocted that.

“It was just too convenient,” said Trump.

At an event in hotly contested Wisconsin Monday, the former vice president delivered remarks in Manitowoc but did not mention the Supreme Court. Instead he focused on the administration’s handling of the pandemic.

“200,000 deaths recorded as of today as a result of the coronavirus. 200,000 deaths,” said Biden. “We can’t let the numbers become statistics and background noise. Just a blur that we see on the nightly news.”

Biden clearly has no intention of letting that happen. He stepped up his attacks on the incumbent.

“He [Trump] froze. He failed to act. He panicked and America’s paid the worst price of any nation in the world,” said Biden.

He also tried to reach out to voters who may have supported President Obama but then switched to President Trump in 2016. He said he understood their frustration and a feeling they were invisible to democrats.

“It has to change, and I promise you this: it will change with me. you will be seen, heard and respected by me.”

A couple of hours later, the president was at a packed outdoor event near Dayton, Ohio – a state he carried by 8 percentage points four years ago. He told the crowd he will pick a woman for the court and more.

“43 days from now we are going to win this state. We are going to win four more years in the White House,” said Trump.