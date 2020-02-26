MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFLA) — Milwaukee police say officers are responding to a “critical incident” at the Miller Coors brewing company headquarters.
Sources told our sister station WITI “6-7 people are down, including the shooter.”
WITI’s anchor, Ben Handelman, says multiple sources are confirming to FOX6 the shooter was an employee at the headquarters, there are at least six victims including the shooter and employees are on lockdown.
This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.
LATEST POSTS
- LIVE: ‘Critical incident’ reported at Milwaukee MillerCoors headquarters
- Evelyn Boswell’s grandmother, boyfriend both have recent criminal histories
- West Virginia senators seek more funding to finish Corridor H interstate connector
- Greene Co. Authorities: 65-year-old Afton man reported missing
- Dunkin’ Donuts adds Snackin’ Bacon to the menu