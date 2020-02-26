1  of  3
Breaking News
VDH: 1 person being monitored for coronavirus in southwest Virginia Brock Services, LLC in Kingsport files notice with state about layoffs, 824 employees impacted Sullivan County Sheriff: Wilkes County, NC authorities searching pond in relation to search for Evelyn Boswell
Closings & Delays
Wise County, VA Schools
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 5

LIVE: ‘Critical incident’ reported at Milwaukee MillerCoors headquarters

National

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFLA) — Milwaukee police say officers are responding to a “critical incident” at the Miller Coors brewing company headquarters.

Sources told our sister station WITI “6-7 people are down, including the shooter.”

WITI’s anchor, Ben Handelman, says multiple sources are confirming to FOX6 the shooter was an employee at the headquarters, there are at least six victims including the shooter and employees are on lockdown.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss