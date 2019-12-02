List of top 10 puppy names for 2019

(WJHL) – A report listing the top 10 puppy names for 2019 reveals that “Luna” is the most popular name.

Trupanion, a company that offers medical insurance for cats and dogs, combed through its database of over 500,000 pets to find out what the most popular puppy names were for 2019.

Most common puppy names in 2019:

Luna Bella Charlie Bailey Lucy Cooper Max Daisy Bear Oliver

The name Luna, according to Trupanion data, has gained popularity over the last 10 years.

Courtesy of Trupanion

The names Molly and Lola have dropped in popularity over the last decade.