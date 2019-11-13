List of stores to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day grows

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Thanksgiving is just around the corner!

Nearly three dozen stores will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day this year and the list is expected to grow as the holiday draws even closer.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, 72% of those surveyed believed stores should stay closed on Thanksgiving so workers can spend time with their families.

The survey also found that 14% planned to shop on Thanksgiving while another 14% said stores should be open, but didn’t plan on shopping.

Here’s a running list of stores that will remain closed (as of Nov. 12):

Army and Airforce Exchange Service

A.C. Moore – (some stores open for Black Friday at 5 a.m.)

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Ace Hardware

Ann Taylor

Barnes and Noble – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Bob’s Discount Furniture (open for Black Friday at 9 a.m.)

BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Burlington (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Costco

Crate & Barrel – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Half-Price Books

Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Home Depot (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

JO-ANN – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Neiman Marcus – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Nordstrom

Office Depot (open fro Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Office Max (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

PetSmart

Pier 1 (open for Black Friday from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.)

REI (closed on Black Friday)

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Staples – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Stein Mart

The Container Store

T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

True Value

Some of the stores that will remain open include: