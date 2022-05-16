NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wrestling superstar Ric Flair, a.k.a. “The Nature Boy,” has announced he’s coming out of retirement for one last match.

The 73-year-old Flair made the announcement on his Twitter account Monday morning saying, “The rumors are true! I’m going to walk that aisle, style, and profile one last time!”

The 16-time former World Heavyweight Champion, who many consider the greatest professional wrestler of all time, will return to the ring as part of “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” wrestling event.

Flair’s last time in the ring was in 2011.

The match will take place at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee on July 31. The event will be streamed exclusively on FITE, and Flair’s opponent is expected to be named at a later date.

Flair’s final match will take place the day after Nashville hosts WWE SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium.

Tickets for “Ric Flair’s Last Match” go on sale Friday, May 27, at 11 a.m. CT To preorder tickets, click here.