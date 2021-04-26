LeBron James responds to Ohio bar owner calling for his expulsion

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during a preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets as part of 2019 NBA Global Games China at Mercedes-Benz Arena on October 10, 2019 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — LeBron James took to Twitter Saturday, responding to the Cincinnati area bar owner who said he would not show any more NBA games at his establishment due to the basketball player’s online sentiments.

James shared a news article about the incident with a comment that reads, “I was headed there to watch our game tonight and have a drink! Welp.”

Aww Damn! I was headed there to watch our game tonight and have a drink! Welp. 🥴 https://t.co/RRfRksjckM — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 24, 2021

Jay Linneman, the owner of Linnie’s Pub in Delhi Township, made a Facebook post last Wednesday telling customers he would not be showing NBA games anymore.

“If anyone wants to watch an NBA game, don’t come to Linnie’s Pub,” the post reads. “We will not air them until LeBron James has been expelled from the NBA.”

Linneman’s comment came on the heels of James’ tweet firestorm following the police-involved shooting in Columbus that left 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant dead. The now-gone tweet showed a photo of the officer involved in the shooting with a statement that said “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY.”

James later explained his reasoning for removing the original tweet, saying:

I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 21, 2021

Linneman is not the only one taking a stand against James. The National Fraternal Order of Police also took to Twitter this week saying James needed to “educate himself.”

“.@KingJames, with his vast resources & influence, should educate himself and, frankly, has a responsibility to do so, on the facts before weighing in. This is disgraceful & extremely reckless. The officer saved a young girl’s life. No amount of gaslighting will change that fact.”

Meanwhile, the Bryant shooting remains under investigation. Ohio BCI is conducting a criminal investigation, while the Columbus Division of Police does an administrative review.