Last Chance! Strawberry Full Moon tonight marks last Supermoon of 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennesseans are taking notice when it comes to how bright and beautiful the moon has been this week. But, the best is yet to come!

Thursday at 1:40 in the afternoon the moon turned full, marking the last supermoon of the year.

It’s called the Strawberry Full Moon. While you likely haven’t seen it yet, when the sky darkens it will still be a splendid sight to see Thursday night.

Perigee makes the moon appear bigger in the sky.

Every month has a full moon. However, a supermoon happens when the moon is in perigee, which is the closest point to earth in its orbit.

Named Strawberry Full Moon because it falls during strawberry harvesting season

It actually has many names: Mead, Honey, Rose, Flower, Hot, Hoe, Planting

Last of four supermoons in 2021 from March – June, but smaller than the others

Supermoon coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979

Venus will be the brightest planet tonight

If you’d like to send us photos of the Strawberry Full Moon, then email them to PIX@wkrn.com.