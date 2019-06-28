Las Vegas allows parking tickets to be paid with school supplies for a month

LAS VEGAS, Nv. (CNN) — Parking tickets are a pain, but Las Vegas is letting their residents pay up in a different way.

For one month, if you get a ticket in Las Vegas, you can pay it back with school supplies.

Instead of your typical parking fee, the Las Vegas City Council is accepting classroom supplies like paper, pens, erasers and sticky notes.

The council says the supplies must be of greater or equal value to the parking ticket.

All the supplies will be donated to a local non-profit – Teachers’ Exchange.

According to the city council, Las Vegas has used parking tickets in the past to bring donations to the county.

They first started their donation program in 2016.