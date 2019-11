(CNN) – If you shop at Kroger, you may soon notice some changes.

The 136-year-old grocery chain will be debuting a new logo and slogan.

The logo ditches the blue circle, utilizes a different font and features the new slogan “Fresh for Everyone.”

Kroger has recently been struggling against competitors.

Other changes it has implemented recently in an effort to modernize include lowering prices and launching its click list service.