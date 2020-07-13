SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Grocery store chain Kroger is temporarily suspending the distribution of coins for change in cash transactions amid a nationwide coin shortage.
Customers will be asked to use exact change.
If that isn’t possible, customers will then be asked to round up in support of Kroger’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste initiative — or have that coin change applied to a customer’s loyalty card.
The shortage is caused, in part, by the mass closings of US businesses or changes in business operations due to the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in fewer coins reaching the public.
At the same time, the U.S. Mint limited the production of new coins to keep employees safe.
Latest Stories:
- Speedway Children’s Charities seeking donations through virtual means amid pandemic
- Liberty Univ. President Jerry Falwell Jr. supports efforts to rename city of Lynchburg; calls city’s name “an embarrassment”
- Hong Kong Disneyland to close again on July 15 due to ‘third wave’ of coronavirus cases
- Second stimulus check: As White House signals support, payments become campaign issue
- Kroger to temporarily stop giving coins for change amid US coin shortage