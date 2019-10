(WJHL) — King Arthur Flour has issued a recall due to concerns over a possible E.coli contamination.

The voluntary recall covers certain lots of unbleached all-purpose flour in five-pound and 25-pound bags.

This is an expansion of another recall announced in June.

According to the company, there have been no confirmed illnesses linked to the product.

The FDA is urging people to throw away affected products.

You can learn more about the recall alert: HERE