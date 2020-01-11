Kentucky waiving fees for GED opportunities

KENTUCKY (WJHL) — Educational opportunities continue to grow for people in Kentucky.

According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, “in an effort to support education and enhance attainment opportunities throughout the Commonwealth, Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced today that Kentucky Skills U, an agency within the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet (EWDC), will waive testing fees for Kentuckians seeking to earn a GED.”

With more than 335,000 Kentuckians without a GED or high school diploma, EWDC allotted $600,000 in state funding to waive test fees in an effort to eliminate financial barriers associated with GED® attainment, which is $120 for all four courses in Kentucky.

You can learn more about the program HERE.