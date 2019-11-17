Kentucky food bank creates 4,500 Thanksgiving dinners

LEXINGTON, Ky. (CNN) – 4,500 boxes are being prepared and donated for the Sharing Thanksgiving program, an event that God’s Pantry food bank in Kentucky hosts ever year so everyone can experience thanksgiving.

“The whole idea behind sharing Thanksgiving is to give people the chance to slow down in life a little bit, to be able to gather around a Thanksgiving dinner table, and to have a chance to sit and relax a little bit with a Thanksgiving meal that we are all so fortunate to have available to us,” said Michael Halligan, CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank.

The meals will go to pantries across eastern and central Kentucky. The food bank says it’s all possible because of the people who donate time and money.

“It’s very important so they can feed their family, have a nice warm meal before the cold winter sets in,” Volunteer James Dabney said.

Dabney is one of 350 people packing boxes which shows how much people can accomplish together.

“One person can make a difference. Each of the shifts today are 75 people. So you multiply the power of one times 75, and it’s amazing what you can get done,” Halligan said.

The food bank says the hard work is all worth it.

“The thing that’s so wonderful is the expressions that we see. Just the warmth of knowing that they now have a Thanksgiving meal. So powerful,” Halligan said.