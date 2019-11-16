Kansas City, MO bans conversion therapy

KANSAS CITY, MO (CNN) – City council members in Kansas City, MO, passed an ordinance Thursday that prohibits conversion therapy.

Supporters of the measure to ban the practice were in attendance at the council meeting. Conversion therapy is a controversial method that aims to change a person’s sexual orientation.

LGBTQ advocates like Zachary Mallory were there. He was 17 when he went to conversion therapy, now six years later, realizing how detrimental it was on him.

Mallory was brought to tears by the council’s unanimous vote.

“Having the unanimous vote of the city council was incredibly inspiring,” Mallory said.

The ordinance bans any licensed professional from putting a minor through conversion therapy.

However, the measure does not prohibit religious leaders from talking with young people about their sexuality.