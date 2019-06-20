National

‘Jeopardy!' champion James Holzhauer donates to cancer walk in Alex Trebek's name

(CNN) -- The "Jeopardy!" champion who won more than two million dollars is honoring the host of the game show.

James Holzhauer donated a portion of his winnings to a Chicago-area pancreatic cancer walk in Alex Trebek's name.

An organizer for the 2019 Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk said he sent her a donation for more than $1,100.

With the donation, he wrote the message "For Alex Trebek and all the other survivors."

Back in March, Trebek shared with the public that he is battling stage four pancreatic cancer.

He has since said he's in near-remission.

