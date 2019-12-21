Jane Fonda released from jail hours before her 82nd birthday

WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Not many people would want to turn 82 years old in jail, Jane Fonda avoided doing so by hours.

The Oscar-winning actress and activist was arrested Friday for the fifth time at her weekly “Fire drill Fridays” protest in Washington.

A crowd sang happy birthday as police led her away.

The Grace and Frankie star was released later that night, just before her birthday on Saturday.

Fonda moved to Washington earlier this year to organize climate change protests after she was inspired by teen activist Greta Thunberg. She says it has made her life fuller and more meaningful.

Celebrities like Sally Field, Ted Dansen, and Sam Waterston have been arrested alongside Fonda at her protests.

Rosanna Arquette, Gloria Steinem, and Casey Willson were arrested with her Friday.