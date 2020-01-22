Breaking News
It’s so cold in Florida, iguanas may fall from trees

by: News Channel 11 Staff

FILE – In this June 24, 2018, file photo, iguanas gather on a seawall in the Three Islands neighborhood of Hallandale Beach, Fla. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

TAMPA (WJHL) — It’s so cold in Florida that iguanas may fall from trees according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

“This isn’t something we usually forecast, but don’t be surprised if you see Iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s and 40s,” NWS Miami posted on social media. “Brrrr!”

The NWS says because iguanas are cold-blooded, cold weather can cause them to slow down or become immobile.

As a result, they may fall from their perches in trees when temperatures drop. The NWS says they are not dead, however.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

