(CNN) – The clock is ticking! It’s officially Tick-Tock Day.

Observed each year on December 29, Tick Tock Day serves as a reminder to complete whatever you need to do before the year ends.

With just two days left in 2019, time is running out. Have you made all your charitable donations for tax purposes? And used the remaining funds in your flexible savings account?

Get busy and check off that unfinished business today.

