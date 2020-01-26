It’s National Spouses Day!

(CNN) – Need an excuse for a date night? Go ahead and make a reservation for Sunday night. That’s a perfect way to celebrate National Spouses Day!

Think back to your wedding and remember all the love of that day.

Marriage isn’t always easy, and the importance of the bond between spouses sometimes gets lost in the hustle and bustle of day to day life. But taking time to appreciate the person who is there, through good times and bad, is essential to keeping a strong relationship.

National Spouses Day isn’t about exchanging gifts, but rather spending time together.

You can also give a shout out to your sweetie on social media using the #nationalspousesday.