(CNN) – Looking for an excuse to forgo the pots and pans? Well, Sunday you can keep meals simple because it’s National Sandwich Day.

Of course, sandwiches don’t have to be basic. They can be gourmet with artisan breads, meats, spreads, and cheeses, or you can keep it classic with peanut butter and jelly!

While the name sandwich seems to have originated with British Lord John Montagu, the 4th earl of Sandwich, who claims to have invented the concept, the dish has become one of America’s most popular meals.

So whether your go-to is a traditional grilled cheese or BLT, or perhaps a French dip or po-boy, the carbs are “A-ok” to celebrate the versatile sammy.