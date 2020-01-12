It’s National Marzipan Day!

(CNN) – It’s time to indulge in your sweet tooth because January 12 is National Marzipan Day!

Marzipan is a dough-like mixture made from ground almonds and sugar or honey, sometimes augmented with almond oil or extract.

It can be used to fill chocolates or as icing on cakes. You can also shape marzipan into small figures. As legend has it, marzipan was invented in Italy in a year of especially bad harvest when at a certain point the only remaining product was almond.

That’s a favorite tradition on new year’s day in some countries.