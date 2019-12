(CNN) – You have permission to eat all the chocolates Saturday, it’s National Chocolate Candy Day.

They’re some of the most popular treats in America. You probably even got some as a holiday gift.

Each American consumes about 12 lbs of chocolate each year. So to be sure you meet your quota and to celebrate this special day.

Enjoy those Christmas truffles, just be sure to share with your family, friends, and coworkers!