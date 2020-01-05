(CNN) – Grab a pair of binoculars and head outside, it’s National Bird Day!

What types of birds you typically see depends on factors like climate, nearby geographic features, and time of year.

If you want to attract more birds to your yard, identify the species that live in your area. Then look up what they eat and stock a bird feeder with what is most likely to attract them.

According to Born Free USA, there are almost 10,000 different species of birds in the world. About 12 percent of them are in danger of facing extinction.

The Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center says the biggest killer of birds in the US is domestic cats. They are estimated to wipe out 2.4 billion birds each year.

So if you love your feathered friends, keep Felix inside.